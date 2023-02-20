BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route

A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into at least two videos showing him forcibly removing a woman from an altercation Sunday (Feb. 20).
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into at least two videos showing him forcibly removing a woman from an altercation Sunday (Feb. 20) along the Uptown parade route.

The videos, posted to Instagram by “New Orleans Pulse,” show two angles of the incident, which occurred sometime Sunday (Feb. 19) evening in front of what appears to be a Popeyes location on St. Charles Avenue.

There appears to be some sort of altercation happening near the business’ entrance, and an NOPD officer is seen picking up a woman, walking several feet with her in the air, and then dropping her to the ground.

TOP STORIES

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

40 iPhones ‘pick-pocketed’ at New Orleans Mardi Gras parades recovered in Tangipahoa Parish

Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float

Mayor Cantrell recall organizers ‘confident’ they’ve acquired enough signatures to trigger election

The woman falls to the ground and the scene remains hectic as people begin reacting to his actions.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says the officer, who remains unidentified at this time, was reassigned pending the results of an investigation to determine if there was any wrongdoing. The announcement was made at a press conference to update the media on a mass shooting along the Uptown parade route the same evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
RAW: Surveillance video shows people fleeing restaurant during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows people fleeing restaurant during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds fleeing restaurant during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds fleeing restaurant during parade route mass shooting