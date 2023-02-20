BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

VIDEO: Revelers take cover, flee Uptown restaurant during deadly parade route shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moments a mass shooting unfolded along an Uptown New Orleans parade route, killing a teenage male and wounding four others.

The videos were taken by security cameras at Tacos & Beer in the same block of St. Charles Avenue where police say the shooting happened Sunday night (Feb. 19), near the intersection of Terpsichore Street.

RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting
RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting

People on the restaurant’s patio are seen ducking for cover and several paradegoers rush inside the building as numerous shots are heard.

Another video shows people fleeing out the back of the restaurant.

The New Orleans Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect, Mansour Mbodj, has been arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegally carrying a firearm.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says her department is investigating whether there was one shooter or two. Two firearms were recovered from the scene, she said.

Police have not yet identified the deceased victim, only saying he was between the ages of 15-18.

The surviving victims, a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, were all released from the hospital by Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Policías trabajan en la escena de un tiroteo ocurrido durante el desfile Krewe of Bacchus, el...
Bacchus parade shooting suspect booked with murder, NOPD says
Zulu Lundi Gras Fest at Woldenberg Park
Zulu Lundi Gras Fest at Woldenberg Park
Mayor Cantrell seen making obscene gesture toward Tucks riders
Mayor Cantrell makes obscene gesture during Tucks parade