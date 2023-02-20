VIDEO: Revelers take cover, flee Uptown restaurant during deadly parade route shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moments a mass shooting unfolded along an Uptown New Orleans parade route, killing a teenage male and wounding four others.

The videos were taken by security cameras at Tacos & Beer in the same block of St. Charles Avenue where police say the shooting happened Sunday night (Feb. 19), near the intersection of Terpsichore Street.

RAW: Surveillance video shows crowds ducking for cover during parade route mass shooting

People on the restaurant’s patio are seen ducking for cover and several paradegoers rush inside the building as numerous shots are heard.

Another video shows people fleeing out the back of the restaurant.

The New Orleans Police Department says a 21-year-old suspect, Mansour Mbodj, has been arrested and booked for second-degree murder and illegally carrying a firearm.

Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork says her department is investigating whether there was one shooter or two. Two firearms were recovered from the scene, she said.

Police have not yet identified the deceased victim, only saying he was between the ages of 15-18.

The surviving victims, a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, were all released from the hospital by Monday morning.

