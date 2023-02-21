Double shooting leaves 1 dead, forces shutdown of I-10 West in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting left one man dead, another wounded and forced a shutdown of westbound Interstate 10 between Read and Crowder boulevards in New Orleans East early Monday evening (Feb. 20).

New Orleans police asked motorists to avoid the area until further notice. The interstate was closed from Read to just past Crowder as homicide investigators worked the crime scene.

The NOPD’s initial report said two unknown male victims had been shot, with one pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim has been taken for hospital treatment, but the NOPD did not disclose his condition.

The shooting first was reported at 5:31 p.m., police said. The traffic backup and detour came at a time when many motorists were heading home from work and others were trying to get to the Carnival parades rolling in Uptown New Orleans.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

