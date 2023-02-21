BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lower wages linked to higher mortality risk, study says

A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in...
A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Middle-aged workers who tend to earn low wages have a higher mortality risk, according to a new study.

Researchers tracked employment and health metrics for about 4,000 workers in the U.S. over a 12-year period.

The participants were all at least 50 years old when the study began and in their 60s by the end of the study.

Workers with a sustained history of low wages were 38% more likely to die over the course of 12 years than those who never experienced low-wage earning.

Low wages are considered annual income below the poverty line for a family of four.

The mortality risk was more than twice as high for workers with unstable employment and sustained low wages.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

Latest News

Mardi Gras afternoon crowds pick up along Bourbon Street
Mardi Gras afternoon crowds pick up along Bourbon Street
Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrates Mardi Gras outside Gallier Hall
Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrates Mardi Gras outside Gallier Hall
King of Argus makes his Mardi Gras toast in Metairie
King of Argus makes his Mardi Gras toast in Metairie
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
The Supreme Court will hear back-to-back arguments that could reshape the internet. (CNN)
Supreme Court to hear back-to-back arguments that could reshape the internet