Orpheus parade delayed 33 minutes after float appears to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Orpheus parade came to a temporary stop Monday night (Feb. 20) after a float appeared to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue.
Parade goers posted videos showing the “Leviathan” -- the 14th float in the Orpheus lineup -- stalled and smoking in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, between Second and Third Streets.
The Orpheus Leviathan is on fire. St Andrew and St Charles pic.twitter.com/zWscaKwS0i— Allen Boyd (@AllenBoydNOLA) February 21, 2023
Leviathan in Orpheus caught on actual fire tonight. Like evacuate the riders and there were flames on fire. So there *may* be delays. #orpheus #kreweoforpheus pic.twitter.com/JSJRtWtE78— Annette Wade (@annettewade) February 21, 2023
Witnesses also reported an incident during the earlier Krewe of Proteus parade, saying a float in that lineup backed into a bench near St. Charles Avenue and Peniston Street, injuring a spectator.
#Proteus stopped after hitting a parade goer#MardiGras pic.twitter.com/8ekMfQEdwi— Dick Pemberton (@PembertonDick) February 21, 2023
New Orleans police and fire officials have not provided information on either incident.
