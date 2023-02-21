BBB Accredited Business
Orpheus parade stops after float appears to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue

The Krewe of Orpheus parade was delayed nearly 33 minutes Monday night (Feb. 20) after a float...
The Krewe of Orpheus parade was delayed nearly 33 minutes Monday night (Feb. 20) after a float appeared to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue.(Courtesy of Allen Boyd)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Krewe of Orpheus parade came to a temporary stop Monday night (Feb. 20) after a float appeared to catch fire on St. Charles Avenue.

Parade goers posted videos showing the “Leviathan” -- the 14th float in the Orpheus lineup -- stalled and smoking in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, between Second and Third Streets.

Witnesses also reported an incident during the earlier Krewe of Proteus parade, saying a float in that lineup backed into a bench near St. Charles Avenue and Peniston Street, injuring a spectator.

New Orleans police and fire officials have not provided information on either incident.

