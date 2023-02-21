BBB Accredited Business
Record warmth this week

Humidity continues with few rain chances
Record highs this week
Record highs this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Highs in the 80s this week could break records.

Low 80s continue through Wednesday before peaking in the mid 80s Thursday, potentially breaking records. Humidity sticks around the rest of the week into the weekend.

We drop back into the low 80s through the weekend before a weather system brings us a low chance for rain Monday.

This system will also slightly drop temperatures back into the mid 70s, still well above-normal for this time of year.

