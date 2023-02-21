BBB Accredited Business
A warm Mardi Gras Day ahead

Highs will top out around 80 again
Mardi Gras Day Forecast
Mardi Gras Day Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s feeling like spring on this Mardi Gras Day as we’ll see temperatures soar heading into this afternoon.

Now we do have some low clouds and patchy fog in spots to start the morning off. That’s about the only weather concern we’ll have to contend with for all your Mardi Gras festivities and parading today. By late morning, clouds will start to break and sunshine comes through leading to a quick jump to around 80 this afternoon.

More of this unseasonably warm and humid weather is on the way over the coming days. Highs stay in the 80s for the remainder of the 7-day forecast with a breeze kicking in at times. Although you can never rule out a spotty sprinkle in this humid air mass, chances for sizable rain look low until next week.

