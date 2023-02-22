7 additional arrests; Tangipahoa officials say Columbian theft ring uncovered in Mardi Gras pick-pocketing scheme

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Additional arrests have been made in a Mardi Gras pick-pocketing scheme that involves suspects that allegedly traveled from Miami to Southeast Louisiana to target carnival paradegoers.

Earlier this week, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that 40 iPhones, credit cards, debit cards, and other stolen items were recovered from an Airbnb in Tickfaw. Chief Jimmy Travis said that following that discovery, deputies arrested four people they believed had traveled from Miami to run a pick-pocketing scheme, targeting paradegoers in New Orleans and staying in Tickfaw.

Those arrests included:

24-year-old Geinier Acevebo-Jimenez

26-year-old Jean Paul Sabogal-Angortia

31-year-old Bridgette Solorzano-Rodriguez

36-year-old Yudi Tatiana Solorzano Sanchez

Travis said that following those arrests over the past weekend, the investigation was expanded and seven more suspects were arrested on Monday (Feb. 20) at another nearby Airbnb in Tickfaw and 122 additional cell phones were recovered.

Tangiopahoa detectives worked with federal authorities to identify the suspects and they were discovered to be alleged members of a theft ring from Columbia that has been operating in the United States, Travis said.

The seven additional arrests have been identified as:

30-year-old Kely Yojana Forero-Mendoza

24-year-old Paula Daniela Canaria-Villamil

33-year-old Paola Fernanda Consuegra-Gavlis

30-year-old Jhon Alexander Flores-Munoz

26-year-old Yuli Oney Gutierrez

31-year-old Ronald Steven Carvajal

47-year-old Jorge Jimenez

Travis says that one man is additionally being sought. A catalog has been established to keep a record of the significant amount of evidence that has been seized from the two operations.

A total of 11 people have been arrested, involving a total of 162 cell phones.

To report a stolen cell phone, visit www.tpso.org and click on “Report Stolen Cell Phone” from the home page.

