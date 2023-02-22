BBB Accredited Business
Armed man barricaded in Seventh Ward home arrested early Wednesday

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Law enforcement personnel early Wednesday (Feb. 22) arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside a Seventh Ward home most of Tuesday, after he reportedly fired shots at New Orleans police.

The suspect inside reportedly threatened a family member and barricaded himself inside a house in the 1900 block of Allen Street with at least two weapons, the NOPD said. The disturbance first was reported to police around 11 a.m.

The NOPD said that while officers outside were “conducting tactical operations,” shots were fired from the residence. No injuries were reported, but the NOPD deployed its SWAT unit to the scene. Neighbors reported federal agents also arrived on scene to assist police.

The standoff remained active for nearly 12 hours. The NOPD reported Wednesday at 1:16 a.m. that the suspect had been apprehended, with no injuries to police or the suspect.

The NOPD said it would provide more information later Wednesday. The department has not disclosed the suspect’s identity nor said with what alleged offenses he was booked.

