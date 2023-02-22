Armed man barricaded in Seventh Ward home late into Mardi Gras night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Law enforcement personnel remained surrounding a Seventh Ward home late into Tuesday night (Feb. 21), after saying an armed man barricaded himself inside and fired shots at New Orleans police.

The suspect inside reportedly threatened a family member and barricaded himself inside a house in the 1900 block of Allen Street with at least two weapons, the NOPD said. The disturbance first was reported to police around 11 a.m.

The NOPD said that while officers outside were “conducting tactical operations,” shots were fired from the residence. No injuries were reported, but the NOPD deployed its SWAT unit to the scene. Neighbors reported federal agents also arrived on scene to assist police.

The standoff remained active at least 10 hours later, with no resolution reported through 9:30 p.m. Police ask nearby residents to remain inside their homes and for others to avoid the area.

