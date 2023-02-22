Bruce: The dry warm spring feel to continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong heat ridge over the southeastern US could bring record heat the rest of the week.

The windy conditions will settle down overnight as the wind advisory will expire. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Friday. Humid conditions will continue as clouds increase through the week.

Bruce: The warm and dry spring feel to continue through the end of the week into your weekend. Average high is 68° we will break into the 80s every day through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/W58l194tE5 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 22, 2023

This weekend will be sunny and warm in the 80s. The start of next week will stay warm during the day, but with cooler mornings as a low pressure system moves east across the region. A few showers are possible on Monday.

