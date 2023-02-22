Cantrell toasts carnival royalty at Gallier Hall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city council members raised glasses to carnival royalty on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 21) at Gallier Hall.

“Hail, Rex,” said Cantrell.

Ludovico Feoli is Rex 2023, a title that had him reigning over Mardi Gras as the king of carnival.

“I couldn’t be more prouder to represent the city of New Orleans on this day. The eyes of the world are on the city, this is a wonderful city. It’s a city that knows how to celebrate the past but look to the future,” said Feoli.

Farther down St. Charles Avenue, he stopped at the Inter-Continental to toast his queen Evaline Gomila, a student at the University of Virginia.

Long before Rex made it to Gallier Hall, the king of Zulu Nicholls “Nick” Spears arrived atop his float. He too, received royal treatment from the mayor.

“Hail Zulu,” she said.

Spears said he is honored to serve as king Zulu.

“As a young man growing up in New Orleans I would be remiss to not say to all the young people watching that you can do anything you want to do; to follow your dreams, to live your passion, and just continue your purpose, step out on faith and listen to your parents,” said Spears.

Close behind him on the parade route was his wife and Queen Dr. Christy LaGarde Spears.

“It’s beautiful weather, I’m excited to see everyone. I also want to thank our first responders and salute you all for safe this carnival season,” she said.

