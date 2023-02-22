BBB Accredited Business
Car smashes into storefront of Empa Taco near Madisonville draw bridge

The car completely took out the storefront of Empa Taco on Highway 22, which is part of a...
The car completely took out the storefront of Empa Taco on Highway 22, which is part of a commercial strip of buildings that includes Lighthouse Pizza and the River Food Mart.(Jesse Brooks)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Traffic near the Madisonville draw bridge stalled for hours Tuesday (Feb. 21) evening after a Mercedes-Benz car smashed into a building.

The car completely took out the storefront of Empa Taco on Highway 22, which is part of a commercial strip of buildings that includes Lighthouse Pizza and the River Food Mart.

Responders with the St. Tammany Fire Protection District say that crews responded around 4:30 p.m. where they found the vehicle completely inside of the building.

There were no major injuries and everyone onsite was medically assessed and refused transport to an area hospital, responders said.

Crews on site were also able to stabilize the building, preventing a total collapse.

Information about the driver and their condition has not been made available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

