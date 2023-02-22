Female dies after being fatally shot in Seventh Ward on Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female was fatally shot on Mardi Gras in the Seventh Ward, according to NOPD.

Around 9:37 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Reports say she suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No other information is available.

