Female dies after being fatally shot in Seventh Ward on Mardi Gras
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female was fatally shot on Mardi Gras in the Seventh Ward, according to NOPD.
Around 9:37 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Reports say she suffered from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
She was pronounced dead upon arrival.
No other information is available.
