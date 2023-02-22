Man shot multiple times on I-10 East at Louisa, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times on I-10 East at Louisa, according to information provided by the NOPD.

Police say that the man was able to drive himself to a nearby business where it was reported to first responders.

From the business, EMS arrived and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the incident was initially reported around 12:17 p.m.

