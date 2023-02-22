BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man shot multiple times on I-10 East at Louisa, NOPD says

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times on I-10 East at Louisa, according to information provided by the NOPD.

Police say that the man was able to drive himself to a nearby business where it was reported to first responders.

From the business, EMS arrived and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say the incident was initially reported around 12:17 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route

Latest News

Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Camper crash in Natchitoches Parish
Camper overturns multiple times in Natchitoches Parish
Roseate spoonbills taking flight in the Maurepas Swamp
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it