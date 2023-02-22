BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Orleans coroner IDs 15-year-old fatally shot on Bacchus parade route

Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four...
Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four wounded along the St. Charles Avenue parade route as Bacchus rolled on Feb. 19.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The teen fatally shot on the St. Charles Avenue route as the Krewe of Bacchus parade rolled past was identified Wednesday (Feb. 22) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

The victim was 15-year-old Roderick Tobias, Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

Tobias was one of five people shot Sunday night (Feb. 19) in the incident at St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore street, which turned the festive Bacchus parade night into a terrifying scramble to safety for dozens of parade spectators.

Tobias was the only victim whose wounds proved fatal. Four other people -- a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman -- were injured by gunfire but survived.

Related coverage

Bond set at more than $1 million for suspect in fatal Bacchus parade shooting

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say

VIDEO: Revelers take cover, flee Uptown restaurant during deadly parade route shooting

Bacchus parade shooting suspect booked with murder, NOPD says

New Orleans police said a shooting suspect -- 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj -- was apprehended as he ran from the scene. Mbodj was booked with second-degree murder and the illegal carrying of a weapon, and his bond was set Tuesday at $1,010,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route

Latest News

The body of a man who had been shot was found Sunday morning (Feb. 19) in a canal near the I-10...
NOPD says murder victim found Sunday in Little Woods canal, second killing in 8 hours
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Travis said that following those arrests over the past weekend, the investigation was expanded...
7 additional arrests; Tangipahoa officials say Colombian theft ring uncovered in Mardi Gras pick-pocketing scheme
Rex rolls out new eco-friendly throws for Mardi Gras 2020
New Orleans vs Mobile and the origins of Mardi Gras