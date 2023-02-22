Spring temps here to stay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spring has sprung, at least that’s what the weather thinks at this point.

Get ready for a run of spring temperatures around the area as highs each day trend into the 80s and humidity remains high. The high humidity will allow for patchy fog and low clouds early in the mornings but that will give way to increasing sun each afternoon. We could flirt with the February all-time record temperature of 85 heading into the end of the week.

Expect wind at times too. Today we have a wind advisory in effect for a gusty breeze that could produce wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

No big rain chances are in the 7 day forecast. There could be a front that knocks the humidity down come early next week but it won’t drop temperatures all that much.

