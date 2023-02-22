BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Temperatures could topple record highs by the end of the week

Sunshine and humidity here to stay
Next 3 days
Next 3 days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong heat ridge over the southeastern US could bring record heat the rest of the week.

A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday through the evening. Winds could gust up to 40 mph with 20-30 mph sustained winds from the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Friday. Humid conditions will continue as clouds increase through the week.

This weekend will be sunny and warm in the 80s. The start of next week will stay warm during the day, but with cooler mornings as a low pressure system moves east across the region. A few showers are possible on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route

Latest News

Records the next three days
Spring temps here to stay
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 a.m.
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Feb. 21
Early evening weather update for Tuesday, Feb. 21
Record highs this week
Record warmth this week