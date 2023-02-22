Temperatures could topple record highs by the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong heat ridge over the southeastern US could bring record heat the rest of the week.

A wind advisory is in effect Wednesday through the evening. Winds could gust up to 40 mph with 20-30 mph sustained winds from the south. Highs will be in the mid 80s through Friday. Humid conditions will continue as clouds increase through the week.

This weekend will be sunny and warm in the 80s. The start of next week will stay warm during the day, but with cooler mornings as a low pressure system moves east across the region. A few showers are possible on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.