BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of former ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, has died

Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her...
Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her husband at John Schneider Studios in Holden.(John Schneider Facebook Page)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WVUE) - Alicia Allain Schneider, the wife of former “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, has died at age 53, the actor shared in a social media post Thursday (Feb. 23) morning.

In the post, the actor says that the family is requesting privacy at this time.

Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her husband at John Schneider Studios in Holden. She was a native of Brusly.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols after New Orleans emergency call
File Graphic
Man shot multiple times on I-10 East at Louisa, NOPD says
Organizers of the Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall effort Eileen Carter, left, and Belden Batiste,...
Voters, recall election expert react after a petition targeting Cantrell was submitted to the registrar
A Mississippi grand jury clears an officer who shot and killed a teenager in Gulfport
A Mississippi grand jury clears an officer who shot and killed a teenager in Gulfport