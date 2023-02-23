Bruce: The spring heat will stay through the weekend; Record highs threatened

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warmer than average temperatures are here to stay through the weekend and early next week. Our average high is 68° as we will be in the 82-84° range.

Bruce: The late spring feel will continue with several records being threatened through out the est and southeast part of the country. we stay mostly dry here , but highs will be in the lower 80s for several days to come. Lows will be mild and muggy in the middle 60s. pic.twitter.com/5f5qBGHQQX — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 23, 2023

Friday morning will start like the past few mornings with some patchy fog and low clouds hanging about. It’s barely down to 70 for a morning low so sticky humid is the feel you get when you walk out the door.

Now highs for the next few afternoons will be in the 80s with some records set to fall.

We continue this very warm trend through the weekend into early next week. I do see the potential for a weak frontal passage to occur by Monday evening. This may knock our humidity down for about a 24-hour period and drop our highs 2-4 degrees back into the upper 70s. It’s not much of a change but at least it’s something.

