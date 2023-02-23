BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: The spring heat will stay through the weekend; Record highs threatened

By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warmer than average temperatures are here to stay through the weekend and early next week. Our average high is 68° as we will be in the 82-84° range.

Friday morning will start like the past few mornings with some patchy fog and low clouds hanging about. It’s barely down to 70 for a morning low so sticky humid is the feel you get when you walk out the door.

Now highs for the next few afternoons will be in the 80s with some records set to fall.

We continue this very warm trend through the weekend into early next week. I do see the potential for a weak frontal passage to occur by Monday evening. This may knock our humidity down for about a 24-hour period and drop our highs 2-4 degrees back into the upper 70s. It’s not much of a change but at least it’s something.

