KJ Williams’ career night leads the way as LSU snaps 14-game losing streak with win over Vandy

LSU forward KJ Williams (12)
LSU forward KJ Williams (12)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The losing streak is finally over for LSU basketball as they snapped their 14-game losing streak against Vanderbilt from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

LSU (13-15, 2-13 SEC) won their first game since late December taking down Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7 SEC) 84-77. It is the second win in SEC play for the Tigers.

KJ Williams led the way for the Tigers with 35 points, matching his career high while shooting 52% from the floor. Williams was 4-for-8 from behind the arc and grabbed nine rebounds in the win. Adam Miller finished with 18 points and was the only other Tiger to score in double figures.

LSU will look to build on this win as they head to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 25 with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

