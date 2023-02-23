BBB Accredited Business
Pelicans return to action on the road at Toronto

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans will return from the All-Star break Thursday (Feb. 23) to face the Raptors in Toronto.

All players except for Zion Williamson are expected to be available to play, according to the team’s injury report, including rookie guard Dyson Daniels, who spent the last month recovering from an ankle injury.

The Pels won four of their last six games but an 18-point loss to the Lakers spoiled the momentum heading into the break.

READ MORE What to expect from the Pelicans coming out of the All-Star break

The February 15 game marked Los Angeles’s second win in their last six games.

The Lakers now hold the two-to-one series advantage and they will face off for the final time in March.

READ MORE Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado named MVP of NBA’s Rising Stars event in Utah

Meanwhile, head coach Willie Green says the break gave the team a chance to reset before the postseason starts.

“We gotta enjoy our break and get away from the game for a few days,” Green said. “And then come back and refocus on our foundation and principles.”

The Pelicans will take on the Toronto Raptors Thursday night on the road at 6:30 p.m.

