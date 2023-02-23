BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Quavo hints at Migos breakup, ‘can’t come back’ in latest single

From left, Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
From left, Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen Live event, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The 24-hour live event took place on six continents and featured recording artists and celebrities raising awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - Rapper Quavo from the hit trio Migos released a new song Thursday apparently revealing that the group is no more.

His new single “Greatness,” another tribute track to Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston in November of 2022, hints at the breakup.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the (expletive) flow,” the rapper says on the track. “Take’ did that. So don’t ask ‘bout the group, he gone, we gone. It can’t come back. I’ma make sure mama straight, especially mama Take.”

The song’s music video features old clips of them together.

There had been talks of the group separating for some time, with Quavo and Takeoff forming a duo called Unc and Phew after the Migos’ now-final release together “Culture III” in 2021.

Last month, rumors swirled about Quavo and Offset got into a heated argument backstage at the Grammy Awards. Quavo was given the opportunity to perform a tribute to Takeoff and apparently stopped Offset from participating.

Quavo and Maverick City Music perform "Without You" during a tribute to Takeoff, the late...
Quavo and Maverick City Music perform "Without You" during a tribute to Takeoff, the late rapper and member of Migos, at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Formed in 2008, the trio rose to fame with their 2013 hit “Versace.” The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. They released a trilogy of albums titled “Culture,” “Culture II,” and “Culture III.” The first two albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

Alicia and John got married in 2019 and she was a filmmaker and music producer alongside her...
Alicia Allain Schneider, filmmaker and wife of former ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star, has died
Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL...
Rihanna teases Super Bowl LVII halftime performance; new music
YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, invited Billboard to his Salt Lake City mansion, where...
NBA YoungBoy regrets violent lyrics, plans to convert to Mormonism
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ world tour to make stop in New Orleans