Quavo hints at Migos breakup, ‘can’t come back’ in latest single

(WVUE) - Rapper Quavo from the hit trio Migos released a new song Thursday apparently revealing that the group is no more.

His new single “Greatness,” another tribute track to Takeoff, who was shot and killed outside of a bowling alley in Houston in November of 2022, hints at the breakup.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the (expletive) flow,” the rapper says on the track. “Take’ did that. So don’t ask ‘bout the group, he gone, we gone. It can’t come back. I’ma make sure mama straight, especially mama Take.”

The song’s music video features old clips of them together.

There had been talks of the group separating for some time, with Quavo and Takeoff forming a duo called Unc and Phew after the Migos’ now-final release together “Culture III” in 2021.

Last month, rumors swirled about Quavo and Offset got into a heated argument backstage at the Grammy Awards. Quavo was given the opportunity to perform a tribute to Takeoff and apparently stopped Offset from participating.

Quavo and Maverick City Music perform "Without You" during a tribute to Takeoff, the late rapper and member of Migos, at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Formed in 2008, the trio rose to fame with their 2013 hit “Versace.” The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. They released a trilogy of albums titled “Culture,” “Culture II,” and “Culture III.” The first two albums hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018 for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It.”

