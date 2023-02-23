Raceland child shot, killed after playing with loaded handgun, police say
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A child was shot and killed Wednesday evening (Feb. 22) after playing with a loaded handgun, according to Lafourche Parish police.
Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a call that a child had been shot in Raceland. The child became unresponsive, and CPR was administered at the scene.
The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died.
Police say the child and his brother were playing with a loaded handgun, striking the child when it discharged.
The investigation is ongoing.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.