Raceland child shot, killed after playing with loaded handgun, police say

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A child was shot and killed Wednesday evening (Feb. 22) after playing with a loaded handgun, according to Lafourche Parish police.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a call that a child had been shot in Raceland. The child became unresponsive, and CPR was administered at the scene.

The child was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died.

Police say the child and his brother were playing with a loaded handgun, striking the child when it discharged.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.