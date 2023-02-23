BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Record highs possible the next few days

Each afternoon will be in the 80s through the weekend
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Little day-to-day change is expected in our weather as we get closer to the end of the week and look forward to the weekend.

This morning things are starting like the past few with some patchy fog and low clouds hanging about. It’s barely down to 70 for a morning low so sticky humid is the feel you get when you walk out the door.

Now highs for the next few afternoons will be in the 80s with some records set to fall. In fact today, our record is 82 and the current forecast is for us to blow right past that to around 84.

We continue this very warm trend through the weekend into early next week. I do see the potential for a weak frontal passage to occur by Monday evening. This may knock our humidity down for about a 24-hour period and drop our highs 2-4 degrees back into the upper 70s. It’s not much of a change but at least it’s something.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

Bruce: Dry and warm through the weekend
Bruce: The dry warm spring feel to continue
Next 3 days
Temperatures could topple record highs by the end of the week
Records the next three days
Spring temps here to stay
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 a.m.