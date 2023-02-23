Record highs possible the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Little day-to-day change is expected in our weather as we get closer to the end of the week and look forward to the weekend.

This morning things are starting like the past few with some patchy fog and low clouds hanging about. It’s barely down to 70 for a morning low so sticky humid is the feel you get when you walk out the door.

Now highs for the next few afternoons will be in the 80s with some records set to fall. In fact today, our record is 82 and the current forecast is for us to blow right past that to around 84.

We continue this very warm trend through the weekend into early next week. I do see the potential for a weak frontal passage to occur by Monday evening. This may knock our humidity down for about a 24-hour period and drop our highs 2-4 degrees back into the upper 70s. It’s not much of a change but at least it’s something.

