Three people of interest wanted in connection with Uptown parade shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people of interest are wanted in connection with a shooting on the Uptown parade route on Sunday (Feb. 19).

The incident happened at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street. Police responded to a call of a shooting along the Bacchus parade route.

One man was killed, and four others were injured. The deceased victim was a male between the ages of 15-18.

The surviving victims, a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female, were all released from the hospital.

Police say the three subjects are not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation. However, detectives feel the subjects may know information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them.

Police arrested 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj shortly after and booked him with second-degree murder. Mbodj faces a mandatory lifetime state prison sentence if charged and convicted of second-degree murder.

Mansour Mbodj, 21, was apprehended moments after a shooting that left one person dead and four wounded along the St. Charles Avenue parade route as Bacchus rolled on Feb. 19. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

