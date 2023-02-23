Voters, recall election expert react after a petition targeting Cantrell was submitted to the registrar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Registered voters and a recall expert reacted to the submission of signatures on a recall petition targeting Mayor Latoya Cantrell to the Orleans Parish registrar’s office on Wednesday (Feb. 21).

Patti Brechtel is a resident who decided to support the recall drive.

“I hope so. I hope there will be an opportunity to put this on a real ballot, so I signed the recall,” said Brechtel.

Marvel Ellison did not sign the petition but has issues with some of Cantrell’s actions.

“I don’t condone what she’s doing but I’m not signing a recall and that’s how I feel about it,” said Ellison.

Katie Nix also did not sign the petition but is critical of city government. “I did not sign the petition however I do support the effort. My grandmother got sick last summer and we had to call 911, there was no answer and I’ve heard of that happening to other people and the fact that some of these basic city services are not being filled is just kind of a disappointment,” she said.

Others like Angela Gastinell think Cantrell is doing a good job. “I would definitely keep her in her seat, definitely. I haven’t signed the petition,” said Gastinell.

Joshua Spivak focuses on recall efforts and elections and is a Senior Research Fellow at Berkeley Law’s California Constitution Center.

“The biggest challenge to recalls is generally getting those signatures and especially when it’s a large amount like a mayor of a major city like New Orleans,” said Spivak.

RELATED STORIES

An official petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been filed

Recall petition drive against Mayor Cantrell enters the homestretch

Cantrell recall organizers file suit, claiming over 30,000 errors on Orleans active voter rolls

Cantrell campaign spent $72,000 on image consulting in 2022

Mayor Cantrell recall organizers ‘confident’ they’ve acquired enough signatures to trigger election

Organizers deliver Mayor Cantrell recall petition to registrar, claiming sufficient signatures for special election

After handing over the petition to the registrar, the organizers said they were confident they had enough valid signatures to force a recall election.

Spivak wrote a recent article on the recall drives against Cantrell. He was asked if she should be concerned.

“Yes, if they have the signatures, if this actually gets to the ballot and they obviously have a very significant number of signatures then the mayor is facing a really tough road. Most recalls seem to succeed throughout the country, about 60%, then another 6% result in resignation, the numbers fluctuate by state,” said Spivak. “So the mayor would have great cause for concern at this point.”

He monitored the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and more recently those targeting San Francisco district attorney who was recalled.

Belden Batiste, co-organizer of an effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, arrives at City Hall on Wednesday (Feb. 22) to deliver the petition which he says has enough signatures to trigger a special election. (WVUE-Fox 8)

“The Gavin Newsom recall felt very political and Newsom really leaned in for that and that helped. The San Francisco one had much less partisanship to it,” said Spivak.

According to a list on La.’s secretary of state’s website, there have been dozens of recall elections. The first happened in February 1966 against a Lafourche school board member.

Spivak took note of the 2013 recall election against Port Allen’s mayor, a small area in West Baton Rouge Parish.

“The Port Allen recall in 2013 which was Mayor Dee Dee Slaughter, she was kicked out but the kind of the more important is that petitioners managed to get a very high valid signature rate, in fact, 91% of them were approved. Normally, most petitions have a 20% signature failure rate.,” he said.

But no recalls for a New Orleans mayor.

“Usually they don’t happen. There are not that many recalls despite some of the more prominent ones we’ve seen in recent years, but it is fairly rare to see a recall take place a major elected official,” said Spivak. “The last mayor, local official that really faced a big recall outside the ones in San Francisco, there was Miami-Dade mayor, he was removed in 2011, so that was a big one.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 19 states, including Louisiana allow recall elections.

Ellison thinks Cantrell’s final term will expire before the recall matter is solved. There is a lawsuit by the recall organizers challenging the accuracy of the city’s voter rolls.

“I’m thinking by the time all that happens she’ll probably be finished with her term,” said Ellison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.