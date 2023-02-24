BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

21,000 tulips bloom along City Park’s Big Lake

By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re walking in City Park you might spot an array of colorful flowers on the banks of the Big Lake.

Every year the park plants tulips along the shore of the lake. This year at least 21,000 of these bulbs were planted.

The flowers are expected to bloom within the next few weeks. How long they last depends on the weather.

Keith Claverie, City Park’s marketing and communications manager, said it’s all part of an effort to enhance the beauty of the park.

“We like to do things that obviously showcase the park and give people a reason to want to stop bye,” Claverie said. “Things like these will help improve quality of life and make people want to just have a good time. Come out with family and it is a very popular attraction every year.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

NOPD Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork mourns the death of a family member to gun violence
NOPD Interim Supt. Michelle Woodfork mourns the death of a family member to gun violence
Dash camera video shows Alvin Kamara and others in an SUV moments after they allegedly beat...
Dash camera video shows Alvin Kamara moments after Las Vegas nightclub fight
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
New Orleans DA orders ‘extensive’ review of ‘improper’ dismissal of gun charges during Carnival
New video shows Alvin Kamara and friends discussing hotel attack
New video shows Alvin Kamara and friends discussing hotel attack