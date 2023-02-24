21,000 tulips bloom along City Park’s Big Lake

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re walking in City Park you might spot an array of colorful flowers on the banks of the Big Lake.

Every year the park plants tulips along the shore of the lake. This year at least 21,000 of these bulbs were planted.

The flowers are expected to bloom within the next few weeks. How long they last depends on the weather.

Keith Claverie, City Park’s marketing and communications manager, said it’s all part of an effort to enhance the beauty of the park.

“We like to do things that obviously showcase the park and give people a reason to want to stop bye,” Claverie said. “Things like these will help improve quality of life and make people want to just have a good time. Come out with family and it is a very popular attraction every year.”

