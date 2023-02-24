Bruce A late spring feel continues; Late night fog re-develops

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - What happened to winter? The weather pattern we are stuck in will continue through the weekend and late next week. A blocking high will not allow any fronts to move in. Therefore, highs will soar each day inro the lower to mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Bruce: More warm and humid temperatures through mid next week as a stubborn upper high will not allow any cold fronts. Highs in the lower 80s. lows in the mid 60s. The biggest concern is patchy thick late night and morning fog issues. pic.twitter.com/VO7YT6WSqE — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 24, 2023

Southerly winds continue to push in plenty of moisture keeping things muggy and humid conditions across the area. The warm moist air will lead to more low clouds and morning fog. No real rain chances come into play until at least the middle of next week and even that is not too promising.

