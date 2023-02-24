Cloudy and foggy starts give way to warm afternoons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse and repeat, that’s the weather story now and the weather story we’ll experience over the course of the next several days.

Clouds and fog will be a problem each morning followed by some very warm spring temperatures into the weekend. As we get peaks of sun each day, temperatures will rise into the 80s. Although not likely, a sprinkle or shower is always possible in this high humidity environment.

Our next front is on the way Monday but don’t get too excited. This front won’t change things much outside of a hint of lower humidity come Tuesday. There might be a slightly better shot at seeing a shower on Monday so I did bump rain chances up to 20%. If you want real rain chances followed by some cold air, you likely will have to wait till the end of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.