Cloudy and foggy starts give way to warm afternoons

Highs remain in the 80s into the weekend
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse and repeat, that’s the weather story now and the weather story we’ll experience over the course of the next several days.

Clouds and fog will be a problem each morning followed by some very warm spring temperatures into the weekend. As we get peaks of sun each day, temperatures will rise into the 80s. Although not likely, a sprinkle or shower is always possible in this high humidity environment.

Our next front is on the way Monday but don’t get too excited. This front won’t change things much outside of a hint of lower humidity come Tuesday. There might be a slightly better shot at seeing a shower on Monday so I did bump rain chances up to 20%. If you want real rain chances followed by some cold air, you likely will have to wait till the end of next week.

