Father reacts to 11-year-old son’s stabbing, allegedly by another student

A boy was allegedly stabbed by another student. The father wants answers. (Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC/JIMENEZ FAMILY/CNN
By News 12 New Jersey staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey) - An 11-year-old fifth grader is hospitalized after a fellow student - a sixth grader - stabbed him with a household knife following a dispute.

School officials said it happened Wednesday afternoon just as classes were dismissed.

The victim’s family wants to know how a middle school student smuggled a knife into school without getting caught.

Smailyn Jimenez won’t be returning to his classroom at Samuel E. Shull Middle School in Perth Amboy any time soon.

He just underwent surgery Thursday evening at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after being stabbed while walking home from school.

His father Juan Jimenez, trying to hold back the tears, said that even though his son is making progress, doctors say it would take him about three years to recover.

He said his son was stabbed twice in the abdomen and that one of the veins to his heart was damaged.

He alleged the attack was unprovoked by a sixth and a seventh grader from the same school who followed his son right after dismissal around 2:40 p.m. and that it happened two blocks away from his home.

Jimenez said his boy was walking alone.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old sixth grader was taken into custody Wednesday night and is currently housed at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

He was charged with juvenile delinquency for crimes that, if committed by an adult, would be attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Based on the police investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident as the minor acted alone in the perpetuated crimes.

Smailyn’s family is the demanding justice and that the second boy they allege was involved in the stabbing is also held accountable.

The board of education’s attorney issued a statement on behalf of the school district, saying, “As a school community, we are devastated by this senseless act of violence. The school administration has reached out to the family to provide support.”

Jimenez said he is thanking a good Samaritan who, after seeing Smailyn bleeding, picked him up, put him in her car and spotted an ambulance passing by.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

