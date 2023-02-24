New Orleans councilwoman calls on 911 Center to take action after “Critical Call” report

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A day after FOX 8′s Critical Call report, which shows a language interpreter from the company Voiance accusing a Spanish-speaking 911 caller of faking his emergency, New Orleans Councilwoman Helena Moreno wants to see the Orleans Parish Communication District take action.

In the letter, she writes, “Mistakes of this magnitude are potentially fatal. "

In a letter shared with FOX8, Moreno writes to OPCD’s Executive Director Tyrell Morris. Due to our Critical Call report and other stories from local media outlets, she wants Morris to create a plan to prevent and address such incidents by February 27.

Letter from Councilwoman Helena Moreno (WVUE)

She also writes she has asked Council President JP Morrell to add the OPCD as an agenda item for the Governmental Affairs Committee Meeting on March 13.

