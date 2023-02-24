Nicondra: Staying warm and dry through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We managed a new record high on Thursday and could threaten again as we head into Friday afternoon with high temperatures once again making it into the low 80s. Warm conditions stick around right into next week with lows only in the middle 60s overnight. Southerly winds continue to push in plenty of moisture keeping things muggy and humid conditions across the area. The warm moist air will lead to more low clouds and morning fog. No real rain chances come into play until at least the middle of next week and even that is not too promising.

