BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school

The flag was displayed on a student’s vehicle on Thursday morning.
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on Feb. 23.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning, a student at Porter Ridge High School captured a picture of another student flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot before school.

That picture created instant reaction and anger from several parents, who say the flag is a symbol of fear and hatred for people of color.

“To have my child go to school and pull into a parking lot, and that’s the first thing he sees when he’s just going to get an education, that really made me cry this morning,” one mother said.

This mother, who chose to stay anonymous, went on to say that the flag itself isn’t necessarily the issue, but rather the symbolism behind it and the fear that it can create.

“Some use it as a symbol of heritage. That’s their right, that’s their choice, freedom of speech,” she said. “But it also creates a lot of fear in people.”

A spokesperson with Union County Public Schools provided WBTV with the following statement regarding Thursday’s events:

“When Porter Ridge High School administrators were made aware of the flags, they responded immediately and spoke to the students involved. Following the conversation, the students removed the Confederate flags. The flags did not cause a disruption and there were no safety concerns.”

That spokesperson also said that there are no school policies that prohibit the flying of flags on school grounds.

The students involved were not disciplined, and removed the flags voluntarily after a conversation with administrators.

Related: Salisbury Confederate statue ‘Fame’ placed in new location

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

Organizers of the effort to recall Mayor Cantrell did not turn over the signatures to the...
NOLA mayor recall organizers did not turn over copies of signatures to media despite earlier agreement
Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood,...
TPSO: Missing teen last seen in Kentwood
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
New Orleans DA orders ‘extensive’ review of ‘improper’ dismissal of gun charges during Carnival
DA Williams responds to gun charges refused for 15 arrested on Mardi Gras
DA Williams responds to gun charges refused for 15 arrested on Mardi Gras
Police lights and caution tape.f
Three injured after car crashes into crowd on Houma parade route