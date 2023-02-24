Three injured after car crashes into crowd on Houma parade route

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Houma police release a new video showing a car doing burnouts, losing control and then hitting people gathered along the city’s parade route.

This happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 18). Police say 20-year-old Adrian Bell started doing burnouts while stopped at Grand Caillou and Prospect.

The driver lost control of the Lexus while accelerating, hitting three people and two other vehicles as it spun into the crowd.

Two of the victims were taken to hospitals and released.

Police say Bell’s passenger recorded this video. Bell faces one count of reckless operation and three counts of negligent injuring.

