TPSO: Missing teen last seen in Kentwood

Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.
Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.

Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood,...
Chief Jimmy Travis says 16-year-old Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood, La. on Monday, Feb. 13.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Williams was last seen wearing a brown sweater, dark blue jeans, and pink and white tennis shoes, according to authorities.

The teenager is 5′2″ and weighs around 110 pounds.

Chief Travis asks anyone with any information on Williams’ whereabouts to please contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.

