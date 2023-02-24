BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ukrainians in Louisiana keep hope alive on invasion anniversary

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the longest battle of the year-long Russian invasion has turned the city of salt and gypsum mines in eastern Ukraine into a ghost town. The footage was shot Feb. 13. From the air, the scale of destruction becomes plain to see. Entire rows of apartment blocks have been gutted, just the outer walls left standing and the roofs and interior floors gone, exposing the ruins’ innards to the snow and winter frost – and the drone’s prying eye.(AP Photo)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is a somber day across the world as Friday marks one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The anniversary hits even closer to home for a Tulane University PhD student who witnessed the war firsthand.

Sounds of artillery fire echo the memory of Zakhar Popovych. He recalls the moments missed with his child due to war.

“It was not possible for me even to visit her for her birthday party because I didn’t have the paperwork,” said Popovych. He explains there are certain restrictions for men to leave the country.

He witnessed the war while in the country from January to July of last year.

The Pentagon announced a package Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion with a $2 billion commitment. (CNN, POOL, European Parliament, UNTV)

He experienced a father’s worst nightmare: having to evacuate his daughter, Sophia, to Polland at the start of the invasion.

“You know, it’s a little bit more unexpected than a hurricane. You don’t receive messages,” said Popovych. “The first bombing is huge, traffic jams, people leaving the city.”

Caption

Now one year since the start of the invasion-- more buildings are devastated, and more lives are lost.

It’s what Monsignor William Bilinsky calls massacre and genocide.

Bilinsky was a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Brooklyn; now, he assists at Mary Queen of Peace in Mandeville.

“We’re the center of culture in the Ukrainian Catholic Church. We are the center of music,” listed Bilinsky. “We’re the center of Ukrainian life. Everything that Putin denies that exists. So, he’ll try to destroy it.”

RELATED STORIES

Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

Brad Paisley pens country song featuring Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he’ll await details

So far there have been at least 21,000 civilian casualties according to the latest UN human rights office data. The true number is expected to be even higher.

Bilinsky fights the urge to place blame on the wrong hands.

“I have to remember not to fill myself with hatred for the Russian people,” said Bilinsky, “and even to pray for Putin that he may in some way have a change of heart.”

For now, these men celebrate the small victories. Popovych is reunited with his daughter here in New Orleans, and Bilinsky is grateful for his bi-weekly phone calls home to his father.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

A lawsuit filed by organizers of the effort to recall Mayor Cantrell claims the list of active...
Louisiana’s top election official blames governor vetoes for potentially inaccurate voter lists
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in...
Mayor Cantrell should pay taxpayers back $50k for mailer, Councilwoman Moreno says
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna’s halftime show drew over 100 FCC complaints, reports say
Andrew Stiller, 35, was killed along with his rideshare passenger, Johnell Hampton, 21, in a...
Social worker killed in New Orleans shooting days before 1-year wedding anniversary