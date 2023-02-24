Ukrainians in Louisiana keep hope alive on invasion anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It is a somber day across the world as Friday marks one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The anniversary hits even closer to home for a Tulane University PhD student who witnessed the war firsthand.

Sounds of artillery fire echo the memory of Zakhar Popovych. He recalls the moments missed with his child due to war.

“It was not possible for me even to visit her for her birthday party because I didn’t have the paperwork,” said Popovych. He explains there are certain restrictions for men to leave the country.

He witnessed the war while in the country from January to July of last year.

The Pentagon announced a package Friday, marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion with a $2 billion commitment. (CNN, POOL, European Parliament, UNTV)

He experienced a father’s worst nightmare: having to evacuate his daughter, Sophia, to Polland at the start of the invasion.

“You know, it’s a little bit more unexpected than a hurricane. You don’t receive messages,” said Popovych. “The first bombing is huge, traffic jams, people leaving the city.”

Now one year since the start of the invasion-- more buildings are devastated, and more lives are lost.

It’s what Monsignor William Bilinsky calls massacre and genocide.

Bilinsky was a priest of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Brooklyn; now, he assists at Mary Queen of Peace in Mandeville.

“We’re the center of culture in the Ukrainian Catholic Church. We are the center of music,” listed Bilinsky. “We’re the center of Ukrainian life. Everything that Putin denies that exists. So, he’ll try to destroy it.”

So far there have been at least 21,000 civilian casualties according to the latest UN human rights office data. The true number is expected to be even higher.

Bilinsky fights the urge to place blame on the wrong hands.

“I have to remember not to fill myself with hatred for the Russian people,” said Bilinsky, “and even to pray for Putin that he may in some way have a change of heart.”

For now, these men celebrate the small victories. Popovych is reunited with his daughter here in New Orleans, and Bilinsky is grateful for his bi-weekly phone calls home to his father.

