BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman says foster dog may be euthanized for protecting her

The foster dog, Marley, could be euthanized next week. (WJLA, RACHEL MANU, CHANGE.ORG, CNN)
By Carl Willis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) - A Virginia woman who fosters dogs is fighting for one of her fosters to live.

Rachel Manu said her foster dog defended himself and protected her from another dog, and now the dog could be euthanized.

The foster dog, Marley, could be euthanized next week.

“The poor baby just wants to be loved. And I think she got into protective mode when that provocation occurred,” Manu said.

Right now, Marley is in a 10-day bite quarantine after an incident. Manu said she was taking her for a walk when another dog, which was harnessed and leashed, got away from its owner and ran over to them barking.

“I bent down to grab the other dog’s leash to pull her away, and that’s when Marley was able to get around me and grab the other dog,” Manu said. “I understand that Marley did go from zero to 60 real fast, but I also feel she wasn’t the initial aggressor in this situation, and she should be given a chance for rehabilitation.”

Over the weekend, she posted a plea on Instagram for people to save Marley, including other shelters or permanent homes with land to roam.

There has been quite a response, with more than 1,000 people signing a petition to save Marley from being put down.

But despite that, Manu said the shelter told her Marley could not be adopted.

“I was very straightly told that she is unadoptable,” Manu said. “They say they are not interested in releasing her to any rescues.”

WJLA reached out to the shelter, The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C., who said that Marley’s bite could have killed the other dog.

Still, they said the decision has not been made.

“I’m feeling like it’s the response from the public because when I even spoke with the woman yesterday evening it was very much like, this was happening, and she’s sorry that it’s happening, but it’s happening,” Manu said.

The shelter says there was a miscommunication and that options are still being considered.

But there is still a chance Marley could be euthanized in a matter of days.

“I understand the shelter’s concern for public safety, but I also think as animal advocates they should be trying to give Marley the chance that she deserves to live in a home where she can be safe and happy and loved,” Manu said.

There’s no word yet on when the final decision about Marley’s fate will be made.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
Mary Muniz, 103, was back out on the Uptown New Orleans route Saturday (Feb. 18) to watch her...
New Orleans woman, 103, waits on Uptown route to see 80-year-old parading daughter

Latest News

John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
An unusual snowstorm is hitting Southern California.
RAW: Snow falls in Los Angeles
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals