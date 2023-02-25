NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s mid-February and these John Ehret basketball players are going down an unfamiliar path.

“Everybody’s locked in,” said Ehret senior Jayden Herring.

Locked in this late in the season because, for the first time in a very long time, there’s still a lot to play for.

“It’s crazy,” said senior guard Joshua Grabert. “My freshman year we came in and we were like last.” And now they’re not.

The Patriots are preparing to play in their first playoff game in over a decade. And to give you a better idea of just how big a deal Ehret qualifying for the playoffs is, just 3 years ago, they finished the season 3 and 19, number 52 in the state, dead last.

“As a senior-laden team and I was the only freshman playing varsity at that time. It was crazy,” said Kenyon Chirlow, now one of those seniors. “We didn’t have nobody in the stands. We didn’t have school support. It’s crazy to where we are now.”

Now, they’re 19 and 6 and getting ready to host a playoff game. It’s been such a fantastic turnaround for this group of players.

The majority of which are seniors. And all of them have their own story to tell. A story that gives you a sense of why ‘family’ is so important in a kid’s everyday life.

When senior guard Joshua Grabert was a freshman, he had to deal with the unimaginable loss of his mom, dad and grandmother. At that moment, he discovered he was still surrounded by family.

After more than a decade of absence from the tournament, the John Ehret Patriots make a huge comeback

“Just my guys being there for me,” said Grabert.

“That’s made us really closer. Put him under our wings,” said Chirlow.

Teammate Jayden Herring said he and his teammates also kept Joshua in the gym.

“Get his mind off it. Try best to help him out with it,” said Herring.

“If I didn’t have basketball, I don’t know what I’d be doing,” said Grabert. “They show me love through the game and brought me to a safe haven.”

And every time Joshua takes the court, his family is with him.

“They with me....seeing me developing as a young man. Basketball helped me do that. In my mind, they’d be proud.”

And then there’s senior forward Montel Robinson, who has overcome his own set of obstacles. By all accounts, Robinson’s one of the best players on Ehret’s team.

“Every time I get on the bus on the road, my thing is. Is Montel on the bus? If he is then I’m ready to go to war,” said Ehret head coach Everett Armand, Jr., who goes by the name Coach Cheez.

But how his coach sees him isn’t how others see him. Robinson’s mother believes his disability is what’s holding him back.

“I think because of the hearing impairment, him being different,” said Robinson’s mother, Monica.

Robinson is hearing impaired. He has 50 percent hearing in his left ear and is completely deaf in his right. He’s worn a cochlear implant since he was one year old. And has dealt with the stereotype of being seen as different all his life.

“But, increasingly so since he’s been in high school. ‘I always say to myself. I’m still human like everybody else but I’m different,” said Robinson, who said he struggled to deal with new teammates when he arrived at Ehret as a freshman.

Coach Cheez understands why it was so difficult for him early on. He said players used to pick at him. Former teammates. He didn’t understand why.

But, for Montel, what to do next was simple.

“My mom said, if they don’t want to be friends with you, they don’t want to be friends. Just focus on you,” said Montel.

And Robinson’s done just that. He kept his head down and focused on his goals, which, as it turns out, are his teammate’s goals. To win a state championship and eventually get into college.

After more than a decade of absence from the tournament, the John Ehret Patriots make a huge comeback

This takes us to the third part of Ehret’s success story. How all of this was brought together and credit must be given where it’s due. Coach Cheez’s decision to return and take over at his alma mater was what this once proud program needed.

Cheez played for Ehret way back when making the playoffs, it was given to the Patriots.

He’s been on the job for two seasons, arriving the year after they finished with that 3 and 19 record.

“We talked about it,” said Coach Cheez. “I let them know. This a big checklist for me. Returning to playoffs, undefeated district champs. Things that haven’t been done in a decade.”

And his players responded to Coach Cheez’s demands immediately because they knew about his history of turning programs around.

“Coach Cheez was cycle-breaking. He broke the cycle and changed the culture around here,” said Chirlow.

Teammate Joshua Grabert said coach Cheez gives them a sense of hope because he has them winning games again. He has them believing in themselves again.

Not since 2012 had the Patriots made the playoffs. Even longer if you’re talking about the last time they hoisted a state championship. Yes, these Patriots also have that kind of history, having won the title twice, with the last one coming in 2006.

But Coach Cheez has his band of brothers feeling that Patriot pride again and believing this could be their year.

“We’re proud to be Patriots,” said Grabert.

“I don’t worry about nothing because I believe in my guys, I believe in all of them,” said Chirlow. “I feel like we can win the whole thing.”

Robinson said they want to win it all for the seniors, which he’s one of. “This our last year, so we want to go to state championship.”

Which, at the end of the day, is the reason why Coach Cheez came back to Ehret. To win it all. And they’re just four wins away from doing just that.

‘We’ve been saying champs on me, champs on three’ said Coach Cheez. “Get to the final four for sure. Then it’s up in the air.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.