DA’s office releases more than a dozen people on Fat Tuesday, one of whom faced a felony charge of carrying a machine gun in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tennessee resident previously arrested for illegally carrying a weapon was one of the more than a dozen individuals who had their charges outright dismissed on Mardi Gras Day. He had been charged with illegal carrying and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Emily Maw, a top prosecutor in the office of Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams and the head of the civil rights division, dropped charges against 15 people who had been arrested in a gun sweep during Carnival on the condition they turn their guns in.

According to an NOPD gist sheet, which details an arrest and is provided to a prosecutor ahead of a first appearance bail hearing, officers with the NOPD were on patrol in the 300 block of Bourbon around 2 a.m. Monday when they noticed a subject walking around with a gun.

“While back at the station the officers observed the handgun was equipped with a machine gun conversion device making the handgun a fully automatic weapon,” the gist sheet reads.

Fox 8 has previously reported on the rising use of so-called “Glock switches,” which can convert a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automated machine gun.

Manghave, according to the gist sheet, has also faced prior charges of illegal carrying of a weapon and selling drugs while in Chattanooga in February and March 2021.

“This particular case is the most egregious of all 19 cases,” said Rafael Goyeneche, President of the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

“This is a felony. This is a weapon that has been converted from a semi-automatic into an automatic,” he said. “It makes absolutely no sense that she would have read this document and then come to the conclusion that this case has no merit and refusing it.”

The DA’s office provided a statement on Thursday, saying that Maw “deviated from our standard practice” in letting the arrested suspects go in exchange for the guns. Williams also vowed to order “an extensive internal review of each matter brought before magistrate court on this date, as well as appropriate remedial measures to prevent similar unauthorized activity in the future.”

But Goyeneche said Maw, who has been an attorney for decades, should have known better, and questioned whether the decision was intentional.

“When you see an out of state suspect with a felony charge for a fully automated handgun and he has priors, I think this, in and of itself, is enough to question Emily Maw and her decision making,” he said.

Now, it will be an uphill battle if Williams wants to charge any of the individuals who had their original charges dismissed, if not impossible.

Goyeneche said, because a deal was made in open court on the record, any defense team worth their salt will file a motion to quash the bill of information, or to dismiss any charges.

“It can expose the district attorney’s office to not being able to back out of this deal, which is, I think, even more egregious,” he said.

