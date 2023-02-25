BBB Accredited Business
Locals pack seafood stores amid high crawfish prices

By Parker Boyd
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crawfish season is here, which means seafood businesses across New Orleans are about to get busy.

Cajun Seafood, located on South Broad Street, is one of those businesses. Their live crawfish are selling at $7.99 a pound.

Workers said locals had packed the store over the last few days, buying 15 to 20 pounds of crawfish. A big Mardi Gras weekend brought lots of customers to the store.

Christian Tinston, a worker at Cajun Seafood, said he thinks prices could drop as spring approaches.

“They might go down in another month or so,” Tinson said. “Right now, we’re still strong at $7.99, but it’s still a great flavor though it really is.”

Workers said the warm weather could also play a part in business picking up.

