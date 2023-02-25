Nicondra: Warm and dry finish to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm and muggy spring conditions will continue through the finish of the weekend. We’ve had a stretch of days with highs in the 80s and afternoon temperatures tying or breaking records across the region. Sunday we can expect more of the same with mild morning temperatures in the 60s. A dense fog advisory is already in place for late night through Sunday morning along the coast as fog will be an issue once again near cool bodies of water. By late morning the low clouds and fog will lift to let in sunshine and warm temperatures once again in the low to middle 80s. The next storm system pushing east will get close late Monday, but should not have too much of an effect. We could see a sprinkle or two, but no real widespread rain. Tuesday will be slightly less humid, but temperatures and moisture peak again on southerly winds ahead of the next cold front expected for the end of the week.

