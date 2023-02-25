No. 1 LSU suffers first loss of season; Tigers fall to Iowa

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team fell for the first time this season with a loss to Iowa in the Round Rock Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Tigers (5-1) were defeated 12-4 by the Hawkeyes (4-1).

GAME STATS

Lefty Riley Cooper started on the mound for LSU. He gave up five runs on seven hits and struck out five batters in three innings of work. He was replaced by Sam Dutton, who allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two batters in a single inning of work. Then, Will Hellmers took the hump. He gave up four runs on five hits, including a three-run home run, and struck out three batters in 3.2 innings. Micah Bucknam took over in the top of the eighth inning.

Mid 5 | The Hawkeyes go 3️⃣⬆️3️⃣⬇️ and Will tallies his first K of the year!



IOWA - 7

LSU - 2 pic.twitter.com/c7KzLlY4xG — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 25, 2023

LSU’s bats didn’t show up for this one. Dylan Crews, Brayden Jobert, and Gavin Dugas were the only Tigers to get hits. The Tigers had a total of four hits. The Hawkeyes finished with 16 hits, including three home runs. LSU also left 14 runners stranded to Iowa’s six.

End 4 | THE TIGERS ARE ON THE BOARD



Dylan hits a 2-RBI single down the LF line to bring Brady and Ben home



IOWA - 7

LSU - 2 pic.twitter.com/jKWgrLJnMR — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 25, 2023

After being down 7-0, LSU finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Crews singled through the left side to send two runs home. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, another Crews single scored one run and a sac-fly by Jared Jones resulted in another to give the Tigers four runs for the game.

Jacques Doucet will have more on the game on 9News at 6 and 10. CLICK HERE to watch.

LSU wraps up the tournament against Sam Houston on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.