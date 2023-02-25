Orleans Parish Civil District Court re-opening delayed again
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Civil District Court reopening is delayed again.
A recent fire damaged the building on Feb. 12. It was supposed to reopen on Monday, but officials say they will announce a reopening date once the repairs are finished.
The public is asked to visit the court’s website, www.orleanscivildistrictcourt.org, for the latest updates.
