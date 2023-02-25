Shooting in Leonidas neighborhood leaves one man dead, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in a Leonidas neighborhood Friday evening, police say.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of Cambronne Street. Upon arrival, police discovered an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing.

