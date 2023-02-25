BBB Accredited Business
Shooting in Leonidas neighborhood leaves one man dead, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in a Leonidas neighborhood Friday evening, police say.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 800 block of Cambronne Street. Upon arrival, police discovered an unresponsive male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing.

