Streak of warm weather continues this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The spring-like weather continues this weekend.

Highs will be in the low 80s both days with a bit of humidity in the air. Fog will be possible Sunday morning with lows in the 60s.

The above-normal temperature trend continues into the week with mid 80s Monday. A few showers are possible as a weather system passes to our north.

Behind this system, temperatures fall into the low 80s again but rebound quickly through Thursday.

Friday we see the flip in the weather pattern as a storm system passes through. We could see some storms in the area but temperatures will fall throughout the day into the 60s by the afternoon.

