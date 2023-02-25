Tulane Law grad in Kyiv reflects on year since Russia invaded his homeland

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane School of Law graduate and attorney Ivan Bondarchuk hasn’t stopped working, even while in hiding during the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began one year ago this week.

Through his law firm in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, he’s helped identify and document potential war crimes by the Russian military and file lawsuits on behalf of fellow Ukrainians.

“Over the last few months, life’s become not fully normal, but close to what you can tell is normal, actually, in a war zone,” Bondarchuk told Fox 8 on Saturday (Feb. 25).

A year after the first missiles struck, he said residents can go outside without constant fear. But the cloud of war is still present.

“Missile shellings are not as precise as they used to be,” he said. “And so that’s why many people are able to carry on a normal business lifestyle.”

Bondarchuk was in Kyiv during President Joe Biden’s surprise visit, which he said lifted spirits last week.

“Everyone was very surprised and very happy,” he said. “It was just a perfect cause for the traffic (to be congested), so everyone was happy with that.”

But here in the United States, some congressional leaders are beginning to question the extensive financial and military aid being sent to Ukraine, something of which Bondarchuk is keenly aware.

“I understand, pretty much, that it’s a question of money for the US,” he said.

But while Bondarchuk knows the financial outpouring is adding up, he said he hopes Americans realize the cost of withdrawing their aid at this late stage would be much greater, and that helping to stop Russia’s invasion will pay dividends.

“When we stop Russia, when we make them stop fully, that means that the dollars you’ve already invested are not useless,” Bondarchuk said. “The investment for the US is bigger than an investment of $10 billion, $20 billion or even $100 billion. It’s about keeping the world under control.”

He said the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people are high, beyond even those fighting on the front lines. Leisure time activities are a thing of the past throughout the embattled country.

“Every person I know, they are either fighting, donating or volunteering,” he said.

Bondarchuk said his own goal in the second year of this war remains to help as much as he can and spread awareness.

“All atrocities have become very obvious, in like six hours, to the whole world,” he said. “That just confirms that the information spreads very fast. So, I try and help with that as much as I can do.”

