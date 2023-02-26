Advocacy group questions registrar’s handling of Mayor Cantrell recall petition

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana voters advocacy group has expressed concern that Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson has not sufficiently protected the petition submitted last Wednesday aimed at triggering a recall election of Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The letter from the Louisiana Citizens Advocacy Group asks Wilson to “take immediate steps to reassure the public that, from this point forward, the matter is being handled in a manner that is totally non-partisan and absolutely above reproach.”

The letter was dated Saturday (Feb. 25), one day after recall organizer Belden Batiste posted a video on his social media page purporting to show boxes of the recall petition sitting unsecured on a counter and floor of Wilson’s City Hall office.

“Look how they got the boxes,” Batiste narrates. “Anybody can come in here and take anything. ... This is crazy. ... Anybody can come in and take what they want out the boxes. ... I want y’all to see this.”

Batiste said the boxes weren’t moved out of public reach until staffers in Wilson’s office noticed him recording.

J. Christopher Alexander of the Baton Rouge-based LCAG Political Action Committee, said in his letter to Wilson, “At a minimum, it appears that this evidence had remained unsecured for at least 48 business hours before being moved to what we certainly hope is a more secure location. Before that time, it was fully accessible to anybody. There was nothing preventing any person from manipulating this evidence in any number of ways, including but not limited to the theft of petition sheets. Your office has no way of reassuring the public that this has not occurred.”

Wilson has not commented publicly on her office’s protocols for securing, certifying and counting the petition signatures. She has 20 working days to complete the count and determine whether the petition was signed by at least 20 percent of Orleans Parish’s eligible, registered and active voters. If so, the recall election will be triggered.

Organizers have sued Wilson and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, alleging that sloppy record-keeping have left more than 30,000 inactive voters on the New Orleans active rolls. Reducing the number of overall eligible voters in the parish would also lower the threshold the effort needs to reach 20 percent.

