BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Male found dead Sunday on Kerlerec Street in Marigny, NOPD says

An unidentified male homicide victim was found early Sunday (Feb. 26) in the 1000 block of...
An unidentified male homicide victim was found early Sunday (Feb. 26) in the 1000 block of Kerlerec Street in Faubourg Marigny, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male homicide victim was found early Sunday morning (Feb. 26) in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But police said the victim was found “unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma” around 6:53 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kerlerec Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the NOPD said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

An unidentified male homicide victim was found early Sunday (Feb. 26) in the 1000 block of...
An unidentified male homicide victim was found early Sunday (Feb. 26) in the 1000 block of Kerlerec Street in Faubourg Marigny, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans

Latest News

Jefferson Parish deputy shoots, kills armed man inside Terrytown convenience store
Jefferson Parish deputy shoots, kills armed man inside Terrytown convenience store
Laissez Boys Mardi Gras cleanup
Laissez Boys Mardi Gras cleanup
Tulane Law grad in Kyiv reflects on year since Russia invaded his homeland
Tulane Law grad in Kyiv reflects on year since Russia invaded his homeland
Musician robbed while performing on Frenchmen Street
Musician robbed while performing on Frenchmen Street