Male found dead Sunday on Kerlerec Street in Marigny, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male homicide victim was found early Sunday morning (Feb. 26) in the Faubourg Marigny neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But police said the victim was found “unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma” around 6:53 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kerlerec Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the NOPD said.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

